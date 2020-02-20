Gonzaga-San Francisco: 3 keys to the Bulldogs’ victory over the Dons

Offensive MVP

Killian Tillie, who missed the Pepperdine game last Saturday after aggravating his left ankle injury, was back in fine form. The senior forward led the Zags in scoring (22 points) and rebounding (nine). He hit Gonzaga’s lone 3-pointer in the first half and showed some bounce with two dunks in the second half.

Will this @KillianTillie dunk jumpstart the Zags? It has been rough sledding thus far against a frustrating Dons team pic.twitter.com/78snsYhVY5 — Justin Reed (@JustinReed99) February 21, 2020

Defensive MVP

Senior point guard Ryan Woolridge had a nice offensive night with 12 points and seven assists, and he was equally as good on the defensive end. Jamaree Bouyea and Khalil Shabazz, USF’s two point guards, struggled mightily, scoring 17 points on 7-of-29 shooting. Woolridge collected five steals.

Key moment

After one of its worst halves of the season, Gonzaga flipped the switch, opening the second half with a 24-2 burst to take a 46-33 lead. Filip Petrusev went to work inside with four baskets, Tillie had two dunks and Corey Kispert added a pair of 3-pointers.