Gonzaga 2020 commit Jalen Suggs one of five finalists for Naismith prep player of year

UPDATED: Thu., Feb. 20, 2020

Jalen Suggs, left) shown during an October visit to Spokane, is one of five finalists for the Naismith High School Player of the Year Trophy. (Jesse Tinsley / The Spokesman-Review)
By Jim Meehan jimm@spokesman.com(208) 659-3791

Gonzaga 2020 commit Jalen Suggs has been named a finalist for the Naismith High School Player of the Year trophy.

Suggs, a 6-foot-4 guard at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, is the highest-ranked recruit in program history. Minnehaha is No. 6 in MaxPreps’ rankings.

Suggs is joined on the finalist list by Brandon Boston Jr., Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green and Evan Mobley. Those five are in the top six in ESPN’s 2020 rankings, with Suggs checking in at No. 5. Mobley plays with Zags commit Dominick Harris at Rancho Christian in Temecula, California.

Suggs is one of seven finalists for MaxPreps’ national player of the year.

