Girls district basketball: Bergquists help St. George’s eliminate Davenport in 2B

UPDATED: Thu., Feb. 20, 2020

From staff reports

Annika Bergquist scored 15 points with 10 rebounds and St. George’s eliminated Davenport 44-41 in overtime in the District 7 2B tournament at West Valley on Thursday.

Lydia Bergquist added 14 points and 11 boards for the Dragons (19-5), who face Northwest Christian in the district third-place game on Saturday.

Darby Soliday led the Gorillas (16-7) with 14 points and Ellie Telford added 11.

Northwest Christian 39, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 30: Natalie Smith scored 15 points and the Crusaders (16-9) eliminated the Broncos (15-8). Ellie Sander added 12 for NWC.

Dakota Killian led LRS with 16 points.

Idaho

Eagle 50, Coeur d’Alene 49: Betsy King drove the lane for a layup with 10 seconds left and the defending champion Mustangs (16-11) held off the Vikings (18-5) in a 5A State first-round game at Ford Idaho Center, Nampa.

King, who led Eagle with 23 points and nine rebounds, drew the champs within one with a three-point play with 28 seconds left, then Coeur d’Alene had trouble inbounding the ball and turned it over.

CdA plays Boise in a consolation match on Friday at 12:15 p.m. The Vikings were led by Skylar Burke with 12 points and 13 boards.

Timberline 50, Post Falls 29: Ava Ranson scored 13 points and the Wolves (21-4) beat the Trojans (13-11) in a State 5A first-round game at Ford Idaho Center, Nampa.

Post Falls plays a consolation game against Rigby on Friday at 2 p.m. Alexis Heath led Post Falls with seven points.

Sandpoint 40, Burley 39: Dawson Driggs scored 10 points, Maddie Morgan added nine and the Bulldogs (17-7) edged the Bobcats (15-10) in a State 4A first-round game at Timberline HS.

Sandpoint faces Bonneville in a semifinal on Friday at 7.

Timberlake 45, Sugar-Salem 40 (2OT): Taryn Soumas scored 15 points with three 3-pointers and the Tigers (18-4) topped the defending champion Diggers (21-2) in double-overtime a State 3A first-round game at Middleton HS.

Timberlake faces Parma in a semifinal on Friday at 7 p.m.

Tri-Valley 46, Lakeside (ID) 22: Josey Joens scored 16 points and the Titans (20-2) beat the Knights (15-5) in a State 1AD2 first-round game at Nampa HS.

Lakeside takes on Mackay in a state consolation game on Friday at 7 p.m. Jolissa Holt led Lakeside with nine points.

