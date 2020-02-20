College baseball: No. 7 Arkansas downs Gonzaga 7-5

From staff reports

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Robert Moore and Casey Opitz each hit two-run doubles, and No. 7 Arkansas defeated Gonzaga 7-5 on Thursday.

Christian Franklin added the go-ahead RBI on a fielder’s choice for the Razorbacks (4-0), who had to overcome two rallies from the Bulldogs (2-3).

Moore staked Arkansas to a lead with his double down the left-field line in the second, but Brett Harris responded with a two-run homer, his first of the season, in the third.

The Razorbacks reclaimed the lead in the bottom of the frame, as Jacob Nesbitt picked up an RBI with a groundout and Opitz followed with his double to center.

Mason Marenco tripled leading off the fourth for Gonzaga and touched home on Josh Bristyan’s groundout.

In the fifth, Ryan Sullivan and Gabriel Hughes produced back-to-back doubles, with Hughes later scoring on Machtolf’s groundout, to tie the game at 5.

Arkansas grabbed the lead for the third and final time in the seventh after loading the bases and scoring on a fielder’s choice and wild pitch.

Caden Monke earned the win with two innings of scoreless relief, and Zebulon Vermillion notched his first save of the season.

The teams resume their four-game series Friday.