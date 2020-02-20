Boys district basketball: Kettle Falls, Colfax earn state berths with district wins

From staff reports

Kettle Falls 52, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 49: Cade McKern hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with just over a minute left and the Bulldogs (16-8) eliminated the Broncos (16-7) in the District 7 2B tournament at West Valley HS on Thursday.

Kettle Falls faces Colfax in the district third-place game on Saturday.

McKern scored 14 points in the fourth quarter and finished with 20, while Matthew Thompson added 10.

Carson Ayers led LRS with 12 points and Cole Cameron had 11.

Colfax 55, Tekoa-Rosalia 46: Blake Holman scored 19 points and the Bulldogs (17-7) eliminated the visiting Timberwolves (10-14).

Garrett Naught led Tekoa-Rosalia with 17 points.