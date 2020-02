Area Sports Menu for Friday, February 21

Baseball

College: Nonconference: Gonzaga at Arkansas, 1 p.m.; Whitworth at Occidental, 2:30; Washington State at Hawaii, 8:35.

Basketball

College women: Pac-12: UCLA at Washington State, USC at Washington, both 7 p.m.

High school boys: District 8 4A at Toyota Center, Kennewick: Ferris vs. Chiawana, 5:45 p.m.; Gonzaga Prep vs. Central Valley, 9:15. District 8 3A at Toyota Center, Kennewick: Kamiakin vs. Mt. Spokane, 2:15 p.m. Idaho 5A District I-II: Lake City at Post Falls, Coeur d’Alene at Lewiston, both 6:30 p.m. District 9 1B at Walla Walla CC: Pomeroy vs. Prescott, 4:30 p.m.; Oakesdale vs. Garfield-Palouse, 7:30.

High school girls: Idaho 5A State at Ford Idaho Center, Nampa: Coeur d’Alene vs. Boise, 12:15 p.m.; Post Falls vs. Rigby, 2. District 8 4A at Toyota Center, Kennewick: University vs. Chiawana, 4 p.m.; Mead vs. Central Valley, 7:30. Idaho 4A State at Timberline HS: Sandpoint vs. Bonneville, 7 p.m. District 8 3A at Toyota Center, Kennewick: Kennewick vs. Mt. Spokane, 12:30 p.m. Idaho 3A State at Middleton HS: Timberlake vs. Parma, 7 p.m. District 7 1A: Medical Lake at Deer Park, 6 p.m. District 9 1B at Walla Walla CC: Garfield-Palouse vs. Colton, 3 p.m.; Oakesdale vs. Pomeroy, 6. Idaho 1A Division II State at Nampa HS: Lakeside (ID) vs. Mackay, 7 p.m.

Golf

College men: Washington State at John Burns Intercollegiate in Manoa, Hawaii.

Gymnastics

High school: State championships at Sammamish HS: State 3A/2A/1A, 10:45 a.m.; State 4A, 2 p.m.

Hockey

WHL: Spokane at Swift Current, 5 p.m.

Softball

College: Nonconference: Whitworth vs. Schreiner in Kerrville, Texas (DH), 2 p.m.

Tennis

College men: H-E-B Invitational in Corpus Christi, Texas: Eastern Washington vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 8 a.m.; EWU vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley, 3 p.m.

Track and field

College, indoor: Washington State at Matador Qualifier in Lubbock, Texas.

Wrestling

High school: State championships at Tacoma Dome: State 4A, State 3A, State 2A, State 1A, State 2B, State 1B, all 10 a.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Dog racing, 9 a.m.; horse racing, 9:25. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:25 a.m.