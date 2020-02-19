Reader photo: Signs of spring
UPDATED: Wed., Feb. 19, 2020
Melaine Williams took this photo of a buttercup near Cheney this week. She wrote, “Every year we wait for the first harbinger of spring, the buttercup, to poke its pretty yellow face out and reach for the sky. Yesterday, spring started!”
Web extra: Submit your own outdoors-related photographs for a chance to be published in our weekly print edition and browse our archive of past reader submissions online at spokesman.com/outdoors.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.
You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com