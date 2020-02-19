SWX Home
Reader photo: Signs of spring

UPDATED: Wed., Feb. 19, 2020

Melaine Williams took this photo of a buttercup near Cheney this week. She wrote, "Every year we wait for the first harbinger of spring, the buttercup, to poke its pretty yellow face out and reach for the sky. Yesterday, spring started!"

Melaine Williams took this photo of a buttercup near Cheney this week. She wrote, “Every year we wait for the first harbinger of spring, the buttercup, to poke its pretty yellow face out and reach for the sky. Yesterday, spring started!”

Web extra: Submit your own outdoors-related photographs for a chance to be published in our weekly print edition and browse our archive of past reader submissions online at spokesman.com/outdoors.

