Mattress Firm Student Of The Week: Choteau’s Ella Stott

By Leo Goldman SWX

“I come in to the little kids’ volleyball practices sometimes, and I help out with that, I’ve done that maybe twice this year,” says Ella Stott.

She’s done so much community service, she can’t even remember it all. For Choteau Bulldog Ella Stott, it’s all about encouraging others and offering a helping hand to those in need.

“I like to pick other people up and make sure everyone’s included and just making sure I’m doing the best that I can so I can benefit and help my team. We’ve gone to the nursing home before and I think we are going to plan to do that this year for basketball also,” said Stott.

In addition to being an all star in the community, Ella has been a leader for the Bulldog basketball team, as well as excelling in the classroom.

“She works hard in all her classes, takes extremely tough classes even when she doesn’t have to,” said Choteau girls basketball head coach Carissa Jenkins

“I don’t regret it because in the long run, it’s definitely going to help me and I’m learning a lot.,” explained Stott.

Jenkins says that having Ella on her team is like having a second coach on the floor and it makes her job a lot easier.

“She is calm as a cucumber with the basketball. We love to watch her play because she can bring the ball down in tons of situations and really handle pressure from all aspects. As a player, she’s really unselfish with the ball, she makes sure that she distributes really well as a point guard and she’s stepped into that role for us which is great.”

Ella’s dedication to the game of basketball and serving her community is what makes her this week’s Mattress Firm Student Of The Week.