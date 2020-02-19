Girls district basketball: Jordyn Goldsmith leads top-seeded Freeman to district title

From staff reports

Jordyn Goldsmith scored 18 points and top-seeded Freeman (20-2) beat second-seeded Deer Park (17-6) 58-46 in the District 7 1A championship at West Valley HS on Wednesday.

Darian Herring scored 14 points and Havelah Fairbanks added 13 to lead Deer Park, which faces Medical Lake in the second-place game Friday.

Sorrel Aldendorf scored 13 points and Sydney McLean added 10 for Freeman, which pulled away with a 15-9 run in the fourth quarter.

Medical Lake 43, Colville 41: Allison Duncan nailed a 3-pointer with 4.7 seconds left – her only basket of the game – and the third-seeded Cardinals (11-13) eliminated the fourth-seeded Indians (12-11).

Lexie Redell led Medical Lake with 15 points. McKenna Reggear had 18 points for Colville.

District 71B

Odessa 67, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 49: Grace Wagner scored 20 points, Maddy Wagner added 19 points with 11 rebounds and the second-seeded Tigers (17-6) eliminated the third-seeded Warriors (8-14) at Deer Park HS.

Odessa faces Curlew in the district third-place game on Saturday.

Austyn Kenney scored 15 points to lead ACH.

Curlew 42, Northport 22: Korin Baker scored 25 points and the second-seeded Cougars (18-6) eliminated the third-seeded Mustangs (10-11).