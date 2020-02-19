Former Gonzaga standout Heather Bowman to be inducted into West Coast Conference Hall of Honor

Spokane native Heather Bowman, who led the Gonzaga women to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history in 2007, will be inducted into the West Coast Conference Hall of Honor next month in Las Vegas.

The Hall of Honor class, which includes one former student-athlete from each WCC school, will be formally inducted at the WCC Hall of Honor Brunch on March 7 at the Mardi Gras Ballroom in the Orleans Hotel.

Bowman, a highly recruited star from Lewis and Clark High School, was a four-time all-WCC selection and is the leading scorer in GU history with 2,165 points.

Bowman ranks in the top-three all-time among Zags in games played, field goals made, field goal percentage, free throws made and rebounds.

As a freshman in 2006-07, she was named the WCC newcomer of the year as the Bulldogs reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history.

Bowman followed up a strong first year campaign by being named the league’s Player of the Year as a sophomore in 2008, where she averaged 20.1 points per game.

As a senior in 2010, Bowman helped to lead the Bulldogs to their sixth-straight West Coast Conference regular-season title, and GU’s first appearance in the Sweet Sixteen.

After her playing career, Bowman was an assistant coach at Whitworth University from 2011-14 before returning back to Gonzaga where she served as the Video Coordinator from 2014-16.

The rest of the 2020 Hall of Honor class includes BYU’s Wally Joyner (baseball), Loyola Marymount’s Terrell Lowery (men’s basketball), Pacific’s Dell Demps (men’s basketball), Pepperdine’s Nina Matthies (women’s volleyball), Portland’s David Kinsella (cross country/track), Saint Mary’s Ruth Montgomery (women’s soccer), San Diego’s Hank Egan (men’s basketball), San Francisco’s Taggert Bozied (baseball) and Santa Clara’s Aly Wagner (women’s soccer).