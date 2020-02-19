Boys district basketball: Tru Allen leads Clarkston over West Valley in 2A

From staff reports

Tru Allen scored 24 points and top-seeded Clarkston (16-5) beat visiting fourth-seeded West Valley (11-12) 46-37 in the District 7 2A championship on Wednesday.

Both teams advance to crossovers against Central Washington Athletic Conference teams on Saturday. Clarkston (16-5) hosts fifth-seeded East Valley (Yakima), while West Valley (11-12) plays at third-seeded Prosser.

Gus Hagestad added 10 points for Clarkston. Jace Peterson led West Valley with 14 points.

District 7 1A

Deer Park 71, Freeman 62: Dawson Youngblood scored 24 points, Jobi Gelder added 19 and the second-seeded Stags (16-6) beat the top-seeded Scotties (16-6) in the championship at West Valley HS.

Deer Park goes to state, while Freeman hosts Caribou Trail League second-place Omak in a crossover game on Saturday.

Tucker Scarlett scored 17 points to lead Freeman.

Newport 46, Medical Lake 34: Ben Krogh scored 16 points, Sam Thomas added 12 and the fourth-seeded Grizzlies (15-8) beat the third-seeded Cardinals (16-7) in the third-place game.

Newport will travel for a crossover against CTL champion Cashmere (18-3) on Saturday.

Nick Mason led Medical Lake with 11 points.

District 7 1B

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 76, Wellpinit 53: Reece Isaak scored 24 points and the second-seeded Warriors (14-8) eliminated the Redskins (12-9) in Deer Park.

Chase Gerard added 18 points for ACH, which faces Cusick in the district third-place game on Saturday.

Kobe Stearns led Wellpinit with 14 points, and KK Sherwood added 10.

Cusick 51, Valley Christian 39: Devin BrownEagle scored 19 points and second-seeded Cusick (17-5) eliminated fourth-seeded Valley Christian (8-12).

Colton Seymour added 11 rebounds and 10 assists for Cusick. VC’s Sam Reese scored 20 points.