Top 25 roundup: Charisma Osborne helps No. 8 UCLA top No. 15 Oregon State in OT

Associated Press

Charisma Osborne scored 22 points, including seven in overtime, and No. 8 UCLA rallied to beat 15th-ranked Oregon State 83-74 on Monday night in Los Angeles.

Japreece Dean added 22 points and 12 assists and Michaela Onyenwere had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Bruins (22-3, 11-3 Pac-12). They overcame a 14-point deficit in the third quarter.

Mikayla Pivec had 19 points and nine rebounds before fouling out with 3:42 left in overtime for the Beavers (19-7, 7-7), who have dropped three in a row. Destiny Slocum also had 19 points but was held to three points in the five-minute extra session.

The Bruins never trailed in overtime, getting 3-pointers from Osborne and Dean. The Beavers were limited to two field goals and three free throws.

Dean’s jumper with 2 seconds remaining hit the glass and bounced away to force overtime.

The game was tied five times in the fourth, the last at 67-all on a basket by Maddie Washington.

Dean had a 3-pointer rim out on the previous possession for UCLA.

The Beavers built a 14-point lead – their largest of the game – with a 14-5 spurt to open the third. The Bruins answered with a 22-11 run, highlighted by two 3-pointers from Osborne and another from Dean, to trail 56-53 going into the fourth.

The Bruins were coming off an 80-66 loss to No. 3 Oregon on Friday and have not dropped consecutive games this season. Onyenwere’s streak of three straight games with 20 or more points ended.

(1) South Carolina 95, Vanderbilt 44: In Columbia, South Carolina, freshman Aliyah Boston had 12 points and 14 rebounds and the top-ranked Gamecocks (25-1, 12-0 Southeastern Conference) used relentless defense for a big run in the first quarter en route beating the Commodores for their 19th straight win.

LeLe Grissett had 14 points to lead the Gamecocks (25-1, 12-0 Southeastern Conference). Tyasha Harris and Destanni Henderson each had 12 points to help South Carolina take control with a swarming defense that triggered its fast-paced attack.

It happened quickly. After the Commodores (13-12, 3-9) hit four shots in a row to draw within 13-10 early on. Vanderbilt could not hold up once the Gamecocks cranked things up.