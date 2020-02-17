Top 25 roundup: Charisma Osborne helps No. 8 UCLA top No. 15 Oregon State in OT
Mon., Feb. 17, 2020
Charisma Osborne scored 22 points, including seven in overtime, and No. 8 UCLA rallied to beat 15th-ranked Oregon State 83-74 on Monday night in Los Angeles.
Japreece Dean added 22 points and 12 assists and Michaela Onyenwere had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Bruins (22-3, 11-3 Pac-12). They overcame a 14-point deficit in the third quarter.
Mikayla Pivec had 19 points and nine rebounds before fouling out with 3:42 left in overtime for the Beavers (19-7, 7-7), who have dropped three in a row. Destiny Slocum also had 19 points but was held to three points in the five-minute extra session.
The Bruins never trailed in overtime, getting 3-pointers from Osborne and Dean. The Beavers were limited to two field goals and three free throws.
Dean’s jumper with 2 seconds remaining hit the glass and bounced away to force overtime.
The game was tied five times in the fourth, the last at 67-all on a basket by Maddie Washington.
Dean had a 3-pointer rim out on the previous possession for UCLA.
The Beavers built a 14-point lead – their largest of the game – with a 14-5 spurt to open the third. The Bruins answered with a 22-11 run, highlighted by two 3-pointers from Osborne and another from Dean, to trail 56-53 going into the fourth.
The Bruins were coming off an 80-66 loss to No. 3 Oregon on Friday and have not dropped consecutive games this season. Onyenwere’s streak of three straight games with 20 or more points ended.
(1) South Carolina 95, Vanderbilt 44: In Columbia, South Carolina, freshman Aliyah Boston had 12 points and 14 rebounds and the top-ranked Gamecocks (25-1, 12-0 Southeastern Conference) used relentless defense for a big run in the first quarter en route beating the Commodores for their 19th straight win.
LeLe Grissett had 14 points to lead the Gamecocks (25-1, 12-0 Southeastern Conference). Tyasha Harris and Destanni Henderson each had 12 points to help South Carolina take control with a swarming defense that triggered its fast-paced attack.
It happened quickly. After the Commodores (13-12, 3-9) hit four shots in a row to draw within 13-10 early on. Vanderbilt could not hold up once the Gamecocks cranked things up.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.