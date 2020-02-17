On the air

SWX Home
UPDATED: Mon., Feb. 17, 2020

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

2 p.m.: St. Francis at Long Island … ESPNU

3:30 p.m.: Davidson at St. Joseph’s … CBS Sports

3:30 p.m.: Illinois at Penn State … FS1

4 p.m.: Purdue at Wisconsin … ESPN

4 p.m.: Oklahoma State at West Virginia … ESPN2

4 p.m.: Arkansas at Florida … ESPNU

5:30 p.m.: Dayton at VCU … CBS Sports

5:30 p.m.: Creighton at Marquette … FS1

6 p.m.: Kentucky at LSU … ESPN

6 p.m.: Baylor at Oklahoma … ESPN2

6 p.m.: Nevada at New Mexico … ESPNU

7:30 p.m.: Colorado State at UNLV … CBS Sports

Basketball, college women

5 p.m.: Baylor at Texas Tech … Root

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Toronto at Pittsburgh … NBC Sports

Miscellany

10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX

Soccer

Noon: Liverpool at Atletico Madrid … TNT

Softball, college

6 p.m.: U.S. at Arizona … Pac-12

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

8 p.m.: Whitworth at Whitman … 1230-AM

Basketball, college women

6 p.m.: Whitworth at Whitman … 1230-AM

Sports Talk

3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM

6 p.m.: Kyle Smith Show … 920-AM

All events are subject to change.

