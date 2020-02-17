Matt Hauser guides Portland State to 90-69 win over Idaho

Matt Hauser tossed in 24 points, sinking 6 of 10 shots from 3-point range, to spark the Portland State Vikings to a 90-69 victory over the Idaho Vandals in Big Sky Conference men’s basketball action on Monday night in Portland.

Hauser handed five assists and collected three steals as the Vikings shot just over 50% from the field (34 of 67), bouncing back from a tough loss to Eastern Washington on Saturday.

Idaho came into the contest after posting its biggest win of the season Thursday, knocking off Eastern Washington, 74-71, and beat Portland State at home, 72-61 on January 2.

Alonzo Walker had 15 points, Sal Nuhu scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds and Markus Golder added 10 points for Portland State (13-14, 7-8 Big Sky Conference).

Trevon Allen scored 16 points and dished four assists to lead Idaho (7-18, 3-11). Damen Thacker added 11 points.