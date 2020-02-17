Isabelle Hadden sparks Idaho to 65-52 win over Portland State

Isabelle Hadden scored a season-high 16 points to lead five players in double figures and the Idaho Vandals (15-8, 10-4 Big Sky Conference) rolled to a 65-52 victory over the Portland State Vikings (12-13, 6-9) in Moscow.

The Vandals led by as many as 14 points in the game and held a lead over the Vikings for nearly 32 minutes.

Beyonce Bea contributed 12 points for the Vandals, while Hailey Christopher and Natalie Klinker each scored 11. Lizzy Klinker rounded out the group with 10 points. Natalie Klinker also led the Vandals on the boards with 11 to pick up the double-double.