Gonzaga sophomore Filip Petrusev named WCC player of the week for third time

UPDATED: Mon., Feb. 17, 2020

Gonzaga’s Filip Petrusev grabs a rebound away from Santa Clara’s Jaden Bediako during a Jan. 16 game. (Colin Mulvany / The Spokesman-Review)
By Jim Meehan jimm@spokesman.com(208) 659-3791

Gonzaga’s Filip Petrusev on Monday was named the WCC player of the week, his third time winning the honor this season.

Petrusev scored 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season in Saturday’s 89-77 win over Pepperdine in Malibu.

The 6-foot-11 sophomore post leads the WCC in field-goal percentage (56.8) and he’s second in rebounding (8.0) and third in scoring (17.6). Petrusev has attempted 197 free throws, third most nationally.

