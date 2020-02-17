SWX Home
Area Sports Menu for Tuesday, February 18

Basketball

College men: NWC: Whitworth at Whitman, 8 p.m.

College women: NWC: Whitworth at Whitman, 6 p.m.

High school: Boys: Nonleague: Colfax vs. Liberty at West Valley HS, 5 p.m.; Ferris at Walla Walla, 6; Northwest Christian vs. Tekoa-Rosalia at West Valley HS, Davenport vs. Kettle Falls at West Valley HS, both 6:30; Lakeland at Lake City, Coeur d’Alene at Moscow, Bonners Ferry at Timberlake, Mead at Chiawana (WA), all 7; Lind-Ritzville/Sprague vs. St. George’s at West Valley HS, 8.

High school: Girls: Nonleague: Davenport vs. Liberty at West Valley HS, 2 p.m.; Colfax vs. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague at West Valley HS, 3:30; Kettle Falls vs. St. George’s at West Valley HS, 5; University at Gonzaga Prep, 6; Clarkston vs. West Valley at West Valley HS, 6:30; Northwest Christian vs. Reardan at West Valley HS, 8.

Golf

College women: Gonzaga at Rebel Beach Intercollegiate in Las Vegas.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours.

