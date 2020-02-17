Area roundup: Gonzaga Bulldogs rally in bottom of ninth to beat New Mexico Lobos
Mon., Feb. 17, 2020
The Gonzaga Bulldogs took a two-run lead into the top of the ninth inning, lost it, and then rallied to score three runs in the home half of the inning to pull out a 5-4 victory over the New Mexico Lobos on Monday in Surprise, Arizona.
Gonzaga (2-2) starter Gabriel Hughes held New Mexico (2-2) in check through six shutout innings, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out six. Bulldogs reliever William Kempner gave up a three-run triple in a four-run ninth. Michael Spellacy (1-0) came in to get the final out, leaving the Zags trailing 4-2.
Gonzaga scored three times on a sacrifice fly and a two-run throwing error.
Cal State Northridge 3, Washington State 1: Jayson Newman hit a solo home run and the Matadors (4-0) used six pitchers to shut down the Cougars (1-3).
WSU had five hits and scored an unearned run on RJ Lan’s single in the third.
