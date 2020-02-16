Top 25 roundup: San Diego State drubs Boise State, runs record to 26-0

Associated Press

Malachi Flynn scored 22 points, Yanni Wetzell added 14 and No. 4 San Diego State beat Boise State 72-55 on Sunday in Boise, Idaho, to remain undefeated.

The Aztecs (26-0, 15-0 Mountain West Conference) won in Boise for the first time since Jan. 16, 2016. They had little trouble handing the Broncos their first conference loss at home this season.

Boise State entered the game on an 11-game home winning streak but struggled to find any rhythm on offense and finished the game shooting 41% from the field.

After wrapping up the Mountain West regular-season title on Tuesday with a victory over New Mexico State, San Diego State didn’t show any signs of let down.

(15) Villanova 76, Temple 56: In Philadelphia, Collin Gillespie scored a season-high 29 points to lead the Wildcats over the Owls.

Jermaine Samuels added 13 points and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 10 for Villanova (19-6), which won its seventh straight game over Temple while finishing 4-0 in the Big 5.

Quinton Rose scored 22 points and Nate Pierre-Louis had 16 for Temple (13-12).

(17) Oregon 80, Utah 62: In Eugene, Oregon, Payton Pritchard scored 25 points and led an early 3-point shooting spree as the Ducks rolled over the Utes.

Shakur Juiston had 11 points and freshman Addison Patterson finished with 10 off the bench as the Ducks shot 58% from the field and made half of their 24 3-point attempts. Oregon (20-6) regained a share of first place in the Pac-12 with Colorado at 9-4.

The Utes (14-11, 5-8) were led by freshman Rylan Jones with 18 points. Branden Carlson and Timmy Allen each had 10.

(21) Iowa 58, Minnesota 55: In Minneapolis, Luka Garza scored 24 points, Ryan Kreiner added 10 points and the Hawkeyes rallied to beat the Golden Gophers.

Minnesota’s Daniel Oturu missed the front end of a 1-and-1 free-throw attempt with a chance to tie it with 3.8 seconds left and the Hawkeyes (18-8, 9-6 Big Ten) came away with a rare road win in conference play.

Oturu scored 15 points and Marcus Carr added 10 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Minnesota. Gabe Kalscheur 12, but the Gophers (12-12, 6-8) lost for the fourth time in five games.