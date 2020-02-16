SWX Home
Sports

On the air

UPDATED: Sun., Feb. 16, 2020

Twitter
Facebook
Email

Monday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

1 p.m.: NASCAR, Daytona 500 … Fox 28

Basketball, college men

3:30 p.m.: Xavier at St. John’s … FS1

4 p.m.: Bucknell at Holy Cross … CBS Sports

4 p.m.: North Carolina at Notre Dame … ESPN

4 p.m.: N.C. Central at N.C. A&T … ESPNU

6 p.m.: Iowa State at (3) Kansas … ESPN

6 p.m.: Jackson State at Prairie View A&M … ESPNU

Basketball, college women

5:30 p.m.: West Virginia at Texas … FS1

6 p.m.: (11) Oregon State at (7) UCLA … ESPN2

Hockey, NHL

3 p.m.: Washington at Vegas … NHL and Root (Idaho Comcast only)

Miscellany

10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX

Soccer

11:55 a.m.: Manchester United at Chelsea … NBC Sports

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

7 p.m.: Idaho at Portland State … 700-AM

Sports Talk

3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM

6 p.m.: EWU Basketball Coaches Show … 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

Wordcount: 156
Tags: on the air, sports

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com
Powered by Fastenall