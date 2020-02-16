On the air
UPDATED: Sun., Feb. 16, 2020
Monday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
1 p.m.: NASCAR, Daytona 500 … Fox 28
Basketball, college men
3:30 p.m.: Xavier at St. John’s … FS1
4 p.m.: Bucknell at Holy Cross … CBS Sports
4 p.m.: North Carolina at Notre Dame … ESPN
4 p.m.: N.C. Central at N.C. A&T … ESPNU
6 p.m.: Iowa State at (3) Kansas … ESPN
6 p.m.: Jackson State at Prairie View A&M … ESPNU
Basketball, college women
5:30 p.m.: West Virginia at Texas … FS1
6 p.m.: (11) Oregon State at (7) UCLA … ESPN2
Hockey, NHL
3 p.m.: Washington at Vegas … NHL and Root (Idaho Comcast only)
Miscellany
10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX
Soccer
11:55 a.m.: Manchester United at Chelsea … NBC Sports
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
7 p.m.: Idaho at Portland State … 700-AM
Sports Talk
3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM
6 p.m.: EWU Basketball Coaches Show … 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
