Dawson CC Pitcher Shelby Martin Signs with MSU Billings

By Spencer Martin

Editor’s Note: This is a release from DCC Athletics.

Shelby Martin from Helena, Montana will continue her softball playing career at Montana State University Billings. As a freshman, Shelby played a significant role as the Lady Buccaneers posted a 43-5 record, and were Region XIII and MonDak Conference Champions. Her overall record was 17-3.

Shelby Martin was voted Mon-Dak All-Conference, NJCAA All- Region XIII, and Region XIII Tournament MVP. Martin had an outstanding freshman year as demonstrated by her statistics. She was voted onto the National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-American First Team for NJCAA Division II.