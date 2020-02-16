Dawson CC Pitcher Shelby Martin Signs with MSU Billings
Sun., Feb. 16, 2020
Editor’s Note: This is a release from DCC Athletics.
Shelby Martin from Helena, Montana will continue her softball playing career at Montana State University Billings. As a freshman, Shelby played a significant role as the Lady Buccaneers posted a 43-5 record, and were Region XIII and MonDak Conference Champions. Her overall record was 17-3.
Shelby Martin was voted Mon-Dak All-Conference, NJCAA All- Region XIII, and Region XIII Tournament MVP. Martin had an outstanding freshman year as demonstrated by her statistics. She was voted onto the National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-American First Team for NJCAA Division II.
