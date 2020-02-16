Area Sports Menu for Monday, February 17

SWX Home
Baseball

College: Nonconference: Washington State at CSUN, 2 p.m. Sanderson Ford College Baseball Classic in Surprise, Arizona: Gonzaga vs. New Mexico, 10 a.m.

Basketball

College men: Big Sky: Idaho at Portland State, 7:05 p.m.

College women: Big Sky: Portland State at Idaho, 6 p.m.

Golf

College women: Gonzaga at Rebel Beach Intercollegiate in Las Vegas.

Tennis

College men: Nonconference: Whitman at Idaho, 1 p.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9 a.m.

