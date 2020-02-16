Area Sports Menu for Monday, February 17
Sun., Feb. 16, 2020
Baseball
College: Nonconference: Washington State at CSUN, 2 p.m. Sanderson Ford College Baseball Classic in Surprise, Arizona: Gonzaga vs. New Mexico, 10 a.m.
Basketball
College men: Big Sky: Idaho at Portland State, 7:05 p.m.
College women: Big Sky: Portland State at Idaho, 6 p.m.
Golf
College women: Gonzaga at Rebel Beach Intercollegiate in Las Vegas.
Tennis
College men: Nonconference: Whitman at Idaho, 1 p.m.
Off-track betting
Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9 a.m.
