Area roundup: Aari McDonald guides No. 12 Arizona past WSU

Pac-12 scoring leader Aari McDonald tossed in 21 points, adding six rebounds and four assists, and the 12th-ranked Arizona Wildcats rolled to a 72-57 victory over the Washington State Cougars on Sunday in Tucson, Arizona.

Sam Thomas pitched in with 18 points and six assists for Arizona (21-4, 10-4). The Wildcats shot 53% from the floor (29 of 55) and 53% from 3-point range (10 of 19).

Borislava Hristova topped the Cougars (11-15, 4-10) with 18 points, while Jovana Subasic scored 11.

Washington State shot 43% overall and made just 1 of 8 from distance. The Cougars outscored the Wildcats 34-26 in the paint.

Baseball

Damian Henderson had an RBI triple in a two-run first inning, Aaron Casillas added a run-scoring double in a two-run second and the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners cruised to a 7-2 victory over the Washington State Cougars in the rubber game of a season-opening three-game series in Bakersfield, California.

Leadoff hitter Garrett Gouldsmith had two hits and scored a run for the Cougars (1-2). Kyle Manzardo had two hits and he and Collin Montez drove in a run with groundouts in the eighth inning.

WSU starter Michael Newstrom allowed four runs, three earned, on five hits and two walks while retiring just four batters.

Davonte Butler allowed just two hits and a walk in five shutout innings for the Roadrunners (2-1).

(25) Oregon State 5, Gonzaga 1: Alex McGarry hit three doubles, driving in a pair of runs and scoring twice, and Jake Dukart went 4 for 4 with an RBI as the 25th-ranked Beavers beat the Bulldogs in Surprise, Arizona.

Gonzaga (1-2) handed OSU (2-1) its first loss of the season on Saturday, 10-4.

Gonzaga’s run came on a sacrifice fly by Tyler Rando in the top of the third inning. Jack Machtolf had two hits, with a double, and scored the run.