Wrestling regionals: Mt. Spokane, Deer Park, Liberty win titles

Defending State 3A champion and top-ranked Mt. Spokane did what it does.

The Wildcats sent several wrestlers deep into their respective brackets Saturday at Rogers High and rolled to Region 4 championship.

Mt. Spokane, which recently captured Greater Spokane League and district tournament titles, totaled 220 points, well ahead of second-place Yelm (165) and third-place Kamiakin (101).

But Mt. Spokane coach Travis Hughes, whose team won five individual titles and qualified 11 to next week’s Mat Classic in Tacoma, thought his team was capable of a better result.

The Wildcats dropped a pair of early matches they didn’t expect to lose.

“I feel a little beat up,” Hughes said. “Probably just those moments that didn’t go well, but we did well in front and won our finals. But we’re still in the driver’s seat, I suppose.”

Jarrett Sharp (113 pounds), Hudson Buth (132), Riley Buth (138), Ky Haney (145) and Carter Miethe (182) all won titles for Mt. Spokane.

Sharp, ranked No. 1 in the state after placing second the previous three seasons, pinned Kennewick’s Ler Pweh Htoo in 4 minutes, 44 seconds in the championship round.

He was more upbeat than this coach.

“I think we did pretty well,” Sharp said. “We prepare ourselves as good as a team can, and we have a lot of talent.

“We’re definitely deep this year, about the same as last year.”

Shadle Park placed sixth in the 16-team tournament, paced by winners Zach Lopez (120) and Juan Escobar (170).

Defending state champion Kenndyl Mobley (126) led North Central, which also got a tournament win from Steven Zaragoza (106).

4A

Defending state champion and top-ranked Chiawana (325 points) appears to be on another level in the 4A class, but host Mead was the next-best squad at the Region 4 tournament.

The Panthers (271 points), led by 132-pound champion Ryan Clark, took second and advanced 10 wrestlers to next week’s Mat Classic.

University (185) placed fourth at the 16-team tournament, thanks to individual titles by Jason Franklin (106), Mathew Alexander (145) and three runner-up finishes.

Two of the state’s finest 126-pounders squared off in the championship, where second-ranked Gonzaga Prep freshman Q’Veli Quintanilla defeated top-ranked Chase Randall of Mead in a 9-7 sudden victory.

Central Valley was led by tournament winners Luke Grisafi (120) and Braxton Mikesell (heavyweight).

2A

Top-ranked Toppenish (292 points), which has won three of the last four state tournaments, had another dominating performance at the Region 4 tournament in Cheney, totaling six wins and five runner-up finishes.

Selah (128 points) was second, just ahead Cheney (116), which was led by winners Dylan Straley (145) and Jackson Showalter (152).

West Valley was led by Gaje Caro, who won the 182-pound bracket.

1A

Deer Park hosted and won the 12-team Region 4 tournament, totaling 154 points to Northeast A rival Lakeside (149).

The Stags were led by winners Nathan Gregory (120), Levi Miller (132) and Matt Jorgensen (152).

In a tournament led by tradition-rich NEA squads ranked ranked in the 1A top 10, defending state champion Colville (124) was third, Riverside (97) fourth and Medical Lake (95) was fifth.

B

Second-ranked Liberty won a region 2B/1B title at Reardan, totaling 210 points to beat second-place Chewelah (149) and third-place Reardan (123).

The Lancers were led by winners Owen Prince (120), Josiah Cwik (220) and Charlie Harrington (heavyweight).

Girls

North Central placed eighth at the Region 4 tournament in Othello, led by first-place Kilee Callaghan (135), second-place Abby Piper (145) and third place Kendra Perez (115).

Mead’s Kelsey Louen took fourth at 110, Shadle Park’s Alicia Stewart placed second in 130 and East Valley’s Grace Todhunter (190) was fourth to qualify for state.

Liberty standout Maizy Feltwell won the 120-pound division and Charlie Johnson placed third (170).