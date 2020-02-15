SWX Home
Women’s college basketball: Jenna Dick’s six 3-pointers lead EWU past Portland State

From staff reports

Jenna Dick drilled six 3-pointers on her way to 19 points, and Bella Cravens added 18 points and 15 rebounds to lead Eastern Washington to a 79-75 upset win over Portland State in a Big Sky Conference women’s basketball game at Reese Court in Cheney on Saturday.

Jessica McDowell-White scored 17 points, and Grace Kirscher had 16 for the Eagles (3-20, 2-12 Big Sky).

Whitworth 75, George Fox 69: Quincy McDeid scored nine of her 13 points in the fourth quarter, and the Pirates rallied for a Northwest Conference home victory over the 18th-ranked Bruins.

Jordan Smith and Sydney Abbott scored 21 and 19 points, respectively, for Whitworth (13-10, 6-8 NWC), which trailed 50-48 entering the final period.

