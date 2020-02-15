WCC roundup: Dan Fotu’s double-double leads Saint Mary’s past Pacific

Associated Press

Dan Fotu scored 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting while collecting 10 rebounds, and Saint Mary’s beat Pacific 71-63 in a West Coast Conference men’s basketball game in Moraga, California, on Saturday night.

Malik Fitts scored 14 points, Jordan Ford 13 and Tommy Kuhse 10 for the Gaels (21-6, 8-4 WCC). Saint Mary’s shot 28 of 51 (54.9%).

The Gaels sped to an 18-6 lead and were never seriously threatened. They led 35-20 at halftime before Pacific made inroads and reduced its deficit to 48-41 on a layup by Amari McCray with 11 minutes, 53 seconds left. But the Gaels extended their margin back to double figures, and Elijah Thomas’ jumper with 3:48 left made it 67-50.

Jahlil Tripp led Pacific (20-9, 8-5) with 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting. Jahbril Price-Noel scored 14 and McCray 10.

Loyola Marymount 65, Santa Clara 59: Eli Scott registered 19 points as the Lions (9-17, 3-9) beat the Broncos (18-9, 5-7) in Santa Clara, California.

Jordan Bell had 13 points and nine rebounds for Loyola Marymount, which snapped its five-game losing streak. Seikou Sisoho Jawara added 10 points.

Josip Vrankic had 17 points for the Broncos. Jalen Williams added 14 points. Jaden Bediako had 12 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks.

BYU 72, San Diego 71: Yoeli Childs’ dunk with 8 seconds left gave the Cougars (21-7, 10-3) the lead, and BYU forced a last-second miss to escape with the win over the Toreros (9-19, 2-11) in San Diego.

Yauhen Massalski’s layup gave the host Toreros a 71-70 lead with 25 seconds left. Braun Hartfield missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Childs and T.J. Haws each scored 17 points for the Cougars, and Haws also collected 10 assists.

Finn Sullivan paced San Diego with 16 points.