Updates: No. 2 Gonzaga faces Pepperdine in Malibu

Follow along here as the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs (25-1, 11-0) visit the Pepperdine Waves (14-12. 7-5) tonight at Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California. Tipoff is scheduled for 7. You can watch the game on ESPN.
Key matchup
Gonzaga point guard Ryan Woolridge rarely has a bad day at the office, but he counts Jan. 4 as one.
Woolridge, who has been a standout defender all season and held star guards Payton Pritchard (Oregon) and Nico Mannion (Arizona) in check, wasn’t at his best at either end of the court against Pepperdine counterpart Colbey Ross.
Ross is a quality scorer and distributor, but he committed a career-high 10 turnovers in the first meeting against the fleet-footed Woolridge, who was scoreless in 29 minutes. Ross also had eight turnovers while scoring 20 points vs. GU in last year’s WCC Tournament.
It’s an intriguing matchup. Ross is on pace to repeat as an All-WCC first-team selection. Woolridge is a strong candidate for WCC Defensive Player of the Year.
The Zags will devote as much attention as possible to Ross, but they can’t overdo it and open the door for Edwards brothers, Kameron and Kessler, to have big scoring nights.
Leaders
POINTS
PPG
FG%
FT%
GU: Filip Petrusev
17.2
57.6
64.7
PU: Colbey Ross
19.8
40.8
86.7
REBOUNDS
RPG
DRPG
ORGP
GU: Filip Petrusev
7.9
5.6
2.3
PU: Kessler Edwards
7.4
4.8
2.6
ASSISTS
APG
TOPG
MPG
GU: Ryan Woolridge
4.4
2.0
32.1
PU: Colbey Ross
7.3
4.1
37.3
Team stats
GU
PU
Points
88.5
77.2
Points allowed
66.9
77.4
Field goal%
51.7
44.1
Rebounds
40.4
33.4
Assists
17.2
15.0
Blocks
4.1
3.5
Steals
8.0
6.3
Streak
Won 17
Won 1
Game preview
