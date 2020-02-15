Senior Standout: GFCC’s Drew Newman

By Leo Goldman SWX

On the court, you’ll see Drew Newman engaging in some horseplay. But off the court….

“I show horses, which a lot of people think that’s just rodeo, but it’s different.” Said Drew Newman

And Drew’s right of course, it’s not rodeo, it’s very different. Here, let me have Drew break it down for those of us who may not be super up on our equestrian knowledge.

“It’s more competitive, it’s not like bucking horses, but getting them to be in a manner that I want them to be, not just to stay on them for as long as I can.” Said Newman.

While Drew knows some people fear these large animals, he says that can be fixed by just getting to know them better.

“I think they have a big heart, you just have to get used to them, just be around them. They’re really not that scary, most of them are nice.”

“If you see the trophies in his house, the ribbons he’s won over there, he’s pretty darn good at it as well.” Said GFCC basketball coach Eric Vincent

Of course, Drew also happens to be a leader for the Mustang basketball team, and someone that Head Coach Eric Vincent knows he can always count on.

“The kid is a workhorse, he’s always yes coach, yes coach, if you get on him and push him, he’s always yes coach, and you love that. You love a kid that can work for you. He does a lot of the dirty work downstairs in the post, he’s a blue collared worker for us and just a thrill to coach.” Said Vincent.