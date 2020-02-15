Odessa’s Ryan Moffet, Cashmere’s Hailey Van Lith break state career scoring record on same night

Some states go years – decades even – without the state scoring record being broken. But the Washington state boys record has fallen twice in two years – and on the same night the girls state record fell.

Ryan Moffet scored 22 points, breaking the state boys career scoring record in the process, and Odessa beat Cusick 70-56 in a District 7 1B semifinal at Medical Lake HS on Saturday.

Now at 3,111 points, the senior moved past the 3,100 points of Kittitas’ Brock Ravet set last year. Ravet eclipsed Lance Den Boer’s 2003 record of 2,851 points on Feb. 1, 2019.

The top-seeded Tigers (22-0) beat the second-seeded Panthers (16-5), advancing to the district title game against Selkirk on Saturday.

Cusick moves to a loser-out on Wednesday.

Record… BROKEN!

Odessa senior Ryan Moffet just broke the Washington High School Boys Basketball all-time scoring record with THIS BASKET at Medical Lake High School. The previous record of 3,100 points was set just last season by Brock Ravet. Congrats Ryan! pic.twitter.com/FOWAEUNbB5 — SWXRightNow (@SWXRightNow) February 16, 2020

Moffet’s record-breaking bucket came in transition in the second quarter. The game was stopped briefly for a presentation.

“I think he seems relieved,” Odessa coach Larry Weber said. “His primary goal is to finish off (at state). Now that the pressure’s off he can play a little more freely.”

“I want to be number one, right? But I want to win a state championship,” Moffet said last week after a regular-season win over Valley Christian. “So, it’s there, obviously, you can’t not think about it because everybody tells me about it. But it’s behind a lot of team stuff.”

“He’s willed us to a lot of victories,” Weber said. “He sort of puts us on his back and can get shots and just you know, continue to stretch the game and make teams defend everywhere and that opens up some looks.”

Despite his numbers, the 5-foot-11 Moffet – who plans to study law in college – doesn’t have a scholarship offer.

“I’d rather be an underdog,” he said. “Don’t talk about me. Don’t write about me. Don’t rank me in your top 50. That’s something I’ll always remember – no schools talking to me.

“That’s why I come out here and I score 3,000, and that’s why we’re undefeated.”

Van Lith breaks girls record: Hailey Van Lith scored 46 points, breaking Jennifer Stinson’s state girls career scoring record of 2,881 points, and Cashmere (21-0) beat Omak (12-9) 84-28 in the 1A Caribou Trail League title game at Eastmont High School.

Stinston, now head volleyball coach at Washington State, established her record for Davenport in 1995.

Van Lith, a 5-9 senior and the No. 2 prospect in the nation according to prospectnation.com, has committed to No. 9-ranked Louisville. Van Lith – named to the 2020 McDonald’s All-American team – hit two 3-pointers and went 10 of 13 at the line in her record-setting performance.