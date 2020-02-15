Locally: Washington State women’s soccer adds Kevin Boyd as assistant coach

Washington State’s NCAA Women’s Final Four soccer program has reloaded.

Its coaching staff., that is.

Kevin Boyd, who has been a head coach in the Pac-12 for more than 20 years, has been hired as an assistant coach, WSU head coach Todd Shulenberger announced.

Boyd, who replaces Greg Sheen, who left the program last month to pursue other opportunities, compiled more than 200 victories at Cal (124, 1997-2006) and Arizona State (90, 2007-16). He left both schools as the winningest coach in their programs’ history.

He took the Bears to eight NCAA Tournament appearances, reaching the third round in 2005, and the Sun Devils to four, reaching the second round in 2014.

Recently, he has been working as academy and technical director for Legends FC, a national-level premier club program in Southern California.

“Kevin is a veteran to the Pac-12 where he has had a ton of success at both Cal and Arizona State. He is a proven winner,” Shulenberger said. “He understands the landscape of the conference, and is a top-notch recruiter.

“He will fit in nicely with a team that is hungry for more success.”

College scene

Whitworth junior infielder Sara Gayer was named the Northwest Conference softball position player of the week after she hit .429 (6 for 14) with two home runs, five RBIs and five runs scored as the Pirates split their first four games. The shortstop also was in on three double plays and had no errors on 20 chances.

• Seniors Samantha Raines of Eastern Washington and Zack Short of Idaho were named Big Sky Conference indoor track field athletes of the week for a second straight week.

Raines led a 1-2-3-4 sweep by the Eagles in the women’s pole vault at the Idaho Team Challenge, clearing 13 feet, 1 inch. Short won the men’s shot put with a season-best 63-11 1/2, 14th in the nation.

• Cassidy Crosswhite, a junior goalkeeper at Pacific Lutheran from Freeman, was named to the 2019 United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division III Women’s Scholar All-West Region first team with a 3.64 GPA. She had eight shutouts in 13 starts and a 0.45 goals-against average.

• Owen Lempert from men’s swimming and Kameha Medallada from women’s indoor track and field were selected the Whitworth athletes of the month for January.

Lempert set a Whitworth Aquatic Center record in the 50-yard freestyle while leading off the 200 freestyle relay against Lewis & Clark with a time of 21.04 seconds. He also won three events in a dual at Puget Sound.

Medallada had four top-10 finishes over two meets in the month, highlighted by a time of 26.45 seconds in the 200 at the Vandal Open. She beat that with a 26.12 at the Idaho Open, .02 seconds behind the school record she set in 2018. At the same meet, she tied her career best in the 60-meters preliminaries at 7.90, .02 seconds behind the school record.

• Whitworth, which returns senior All-NWC first-team selection Erica Lee and junior second-team choice Avery Leining, were picked to finish third behind Whitman and 2019 champion Linfield in the Northwest Conference women’s tennis coaches’ preseason poll.

The Pirates men, led by senior brothers Ben and Jake Bethards, were selected fifth in the NWC men’s coaches preseason poll. Twelve-time reigning champion Whitman was tabbed first.

• Concordia University in Portland, home to multiple area athletes through its 115 years, including several currently competing for the Division II school, announced it will cease operations at the end of the spring 2020 academic semester because of “mounting financial challenges.”

Hockey

Stuart Carruthers and Conner Jensen of Spokane helped the Wenatchee Wilderness win the East Coast Elite League 16U Premier Division playoff championship last weekend in Hingham, Massachusetts.

Carruthers had four assists and Jensen two assists for the Wilderness, which won four of five games to improve their season record to 29-16-3.

The Wilderness are 11-6 in ECEL games. Jensen has four goals and six assists in 17 league games and Carruthers two goals and nine assists in 16 games.

Both are defensemen who attended North Central High School before moving to Wenatchee to continue their education and pursue their hockey careers. This is Jensen’s third season in Wenatchee, Carruthers’ first.

• Spokane Chiefs rookie Reed Jacobson from Swift Current, Saskatchewan, has gained recognition from the Western Hockey League in its January Academic Spotlight.

The 17-year-old forward is enrolled at Ferris High School, where he has posted high marks in anatomy, physiology, pre-calculus and chemistry. This semester he’s taking English and calculus.

“In 30 years of my association with the Chiefs, I have had many outstanding students,” Chiefs academic advisor Joe Everson said. “Reed’s accomplishments during his rookie season are unmatched. His motivation and commitment to success are exceptional.”

Letters of intent

WSU baseball: McKabe Cottrell, LHP, Freeman/CCS, named to All-NWAC second team and first-team All-East Region as freshman at CCS in 2019, three-time All-NEA League MVP at Freeman; Louie Albrecht, C, Renton, Washington (Kentridge HS); Cooper Barnum, RHP, Vancouver, Wash. (Skyview HS); Duke Brotherton, RHP, Mercer Island, Wash.; Cutter Buchea, RHP, Lynnwood, Wash. (Meadowdale HS);

Also, Mitchell DeCovich. RHP, Phoenix/Central Arizona College; Cody Dreis, 3B, Seattle (Bishop Blanchet HS); Gunner Gouldsmith, INF, Reno, Nevada; Tyler Hoeft, RHP, Milton, Wash. (Federal Way HS); Albert Jennings, 1B/OF, Maple Valley, Wash. (Tahoma HS); Keith Jones II, OF, Brentwood, Calif.; Kolby Kmetko, RHP/INF, Phoenix; Jakob Marquez, C, Santa Clarita, Calif.; Luca Martinez, INF, San Marcos, Calif.; Jacob McKeon, IB/OF, Phoenix/Central Arizona College;

Also, Matt Ortiz, INF, Garden Grove, Calif.; Zach Patterson, OF/RHP; Livermore, Calif.; Lucas Quezada, RHP, Denver, Colorado; Kyle Russell, INF, University Place, Wash. (Curtis HS); Merek Sears, lHP, Ferndale, Calif.; William Sierra, RHP, Montreal, Ontario/Chipola College/Yavapai College; Kyler Stancato, OF/LHP, Glendale, Ariz.; Jayshaun Wise, INF, Benicia, Calif.

Idaho men’s track & field: Caleb Hagan, sprinter, Sherwood, Oregon.

Idaho women’s track & field: Kalani Hardyway, jumper/sprinter, Oceanside, Calif.

Shooting

Kylie Delaney led the showing by members of the Spokane Junior Rifle Club Gold Team that competed in the U.S. Army National Junior Air Rifle Championships on Jan. 23-25 in Fort Benning, Georgia.

Delaney (Three Springs High School, Cheney) shot 1,231 out of a possible 1,316 in the two-day, standing-positon competition to place 10th nationally in a field of 150. Zachary Pearsall (Mt. Spokane) shot 1,197 to finish 80th.

The Gold Team, which had finished 11th nationally out of 113 teams during sectional qualifying, wound up 21st. Others on the team are Ben Tafoya (Gonzaga Prep), Anna Pearsall (Mt. Spokane) and Caden Kight (Mt. Spokane).

In conjunction with the air rifle nationals, the Army Marksmanship Unit conducted its second annual National Championship 3-Position Small bore competition, an optional match for air rifle qualifiers, and Delany shot 565 out of a possible 600 to place 17th out of 115 shooters.

Pearsall shot 549 to place 55th and the Gold team was 12th out of 25 teams, shooting 2,188 out of a possible 2,400.

Softball

Renee Stewart, who has been involved in softball as a player, coach, administrator and tournament director for more than three decades, has received the Red Halpern Lifetime Achievement Award from USA Softball of Idaho.

It is given in the name of the late former longtime Idaho state commissioner and Coeur d’Alene parks department director.

Stewart played high school softball at North Central, where she was first-team All-Greater Spokane League, recreation women’s modified and coed slowpitch. When her daughters started playing, she “retired” and got into coaching in 1998.

With her husband, Jamie, they formed two club programs through the years, Spokane Dawgs and Washington Elite, taking Dawgs teams to three ASA national tournaments. She has also coached Northwest Christian High School for five years with three top-four state finishes, including the 2018 State 2B championship.

In 2000, she became a Spokane Girls Fastpitch Softball Association board member and in 2008 became its president, a position she still holds. Under her wing, SGFSA has conducted the largest girls fastpitch tournament in the area for several years.

Jamie Stewart, who is USA Softball of Idaho District 8 commissioner, received the James Farrell Award of Excellence from the national office for staging two championship tournaments last summer – the girls’ 14U A and 16U A Western Nationals – that received overall evaluation ratings of 95% or better.

Spokane has been under the umbrella of USA Softball of Idaho since 2015.