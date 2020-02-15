Eastern Washington University Basketball
Jacob Davison lifts Eastern Washington past Portland State, 89-81

UPDATED: Sat., Feb. 15, 2020

Associated Press

PORTLAND – Jacob Davison scored 30 points as Eastern Washington beat Portland State 89-81 on Saturday night.

Davison shot 9 for 12 from the floor and converted 10 of 12 free throws.

Mason Peatling had 22 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three blocks for Eastern Washington (17-8, 10-4 Big Sky Conference). Casson Rouse added 11 points. Kim Aiken Jr. had 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Matt Hauser had 24 points for the Vikings (12-14, 6-8). Holland Woods added 18 points and six steals. Sal Nuhu had five steals.

EWU and Northern Colorado remain 1 1/2 games behind first-place Montana in the conference standings with six regular-season games remaining.

The Eagles improved to 2-0 against the Vikings on the season. Eastern Washington, which beat Portland State 71-69 on Jan. 4, hosts Sacramento State on Thursday night.

