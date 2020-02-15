Gonzaga women clinch at least a share of WCC title with 53-46 win over Santa Clara

Jenn Wirth grabbed 15 rebounds and scored 11 points as No. 15 Gonzaga clinched at least a share of the West Coast Conference regular-season championship with a 53-46 victory over Santa Clara on Saturday at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

Kayleigh Truong added nine points for the Bulldogs (25-2, 14-1 WCC), while senior Jessie Loera had five points and four assists on Senior Day. Before the game, GU honored Loera and fellow senior Katie Campbell, who is out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury.

Tia Hay paced Santa Clara (9-16, 3-11) with 13 points.

Gonzaga shot 34.4% from the field and 16.7% (2 for 12) from 3-point range, while the Broncos shot 37% overall and 29.4% from deep. Gonzaga dominated on the glass, outrebounding SCU 42-29, leading to a 14-2 advantage in second-chance points.

The Zags travel to Los Angeles on Thursday to take on Loyola Marymount, followed by regular season-ending road games at Pepperdine (Feb. 22) and Portland (Feb. 29).

