Gonzaga-Pepperdine: 3 keys to the Bulldogs’ victory over the Waves

Offensive MVP

Sophomore Filip Petrusev carried the offense in the first half, overpowering smaller defenders while scoring half of Gonzaga’s 40 points. The 6-foot-11 center drew additional attention in the second half, but he also kept drawing fouls from defenders. He hit 9 of 13 free throws and finished with 27 points. He added 12 rebounds, four offensive, and three assists, with just one foul in 35 minutes.

Defensive MVP

Corey Kispert saw time at the ‘3’ and the ‘4’ with Killian Tillie on the bench. The 6-7 wing did a nice job on Skylar Chavez, who finished with just two points, and held his own when matched up against Kameron Edwards. The Waves forward scored 22 points, but was just 10 of 23 from the field, including 1 of 7 on 3-pointers.

Key moment

Gonzaga broke away from a 40-all tie early in the second half with a 16-5 spurt to take control. Five Zags scored in the stretch, but Joel Ayayi contributed three big plays – an assist on Kispert’s 3-pointer, a steal and a layup, and a 3-pointer that extended Gonzaga’s lead to 56-45.