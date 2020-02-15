Gonzaga baseball: Ryan Sullivan, Bulldogs overpower No. 25 Oregon State
UPDATED: Sat., Feb. 15, 2020
SURPRISE, Arizona — Gonzaga rapped out 17 hits en route to a 10-4 victory over No. 25 Oregon State in the Sanderson Ford College Baseball Classic on Saturday.
Ryan Sullivan clobbered a three-run homer and finished with four hits and four runs batted in for the Zags (1-1). Gabriel Hughes also collected four hits and drove in a run, and Ernie Yake and Brett Harris both had two hits and an RBI.
Sullivan and Hughes each produced a run-scoring double to spot GU a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Josh Bristyan’s two-run triple in the fifth was part of a five-run inning that extended the Bulldogs’ lead to 7-0.
Oregon State (1-1) clawed within 7-4 in the fifth, but Sullivan’s homer in the seventh put the game out of reach.
GU’s Alec Gomez pitched four innings to earn the win.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.