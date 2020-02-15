Gonzaga baseball: Ryan Sullivan, Bulldogs overpower No. 25 Oregon State

From staff reports

SURPRISE, Arizona — Gonzaga rapped out 17 hits en route to a 10-4 victory over No. 25 Oregon State in the Sanderson Ford College Baseball Classic on Saturday.

Ryan Sullivan clobbered a three-run homer and finished with four hits and four runs batted in for the Zags (1-1). Gabriel Hughes also collected four hits and drove in a run, and Ernie Yake and Brett Harris both had two hits and an RBI.

Sullivan and Hughes each produced a run-scoring double to spot GU a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Josh Bristyan’s two-run triple in the fifth was part of a five-run inning that extended the Bulldogs’ lead to 7-0.

Oregon State (1-1) clawed within 7-4 in the fifth, but Sullivan’s homer in the seventh put the game out of reach.

GU’s Alec Gomez pitched four innings to earn the win.