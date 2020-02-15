SWX Home
Girls district basketball: Ashlyn Wallace scores 34 points, leads Clarkston over East Valley in 2A

District 7 2A

Clarkston 71, East Valley 48: Ashlyn Wallace scored 34 points and the third-seeded Bantams (16-6) eliminated the second-seeded Knights (17-5) in the District 7 2A semifinals at University HS on Saturday.

Samantha Chatfield added 10 points for Clarkston.

Ellie Syverson led East Valley with 17 points and Brie Holocek added 14.

Clarkston takes on top-seeded West Valley (17-3) in the district championship on Tuesday.

District 7 2B

St. George’s 70, Wilbur-Creston 24: Annika Bergquist scored 20 points and pulled down 12 rebounds and the top-seeded Dragons (17-5) eliminated the sixth-seeded Wildcats (5-16).

Lydia Bergquist had 17 points with 12 rebounds and Hadlie Kaiser added 13 and 11.

Mackenzie Arden led Wilbur-Creston with 11 points.

St. George’s faces Kettle Falls in a loser-out on Tuesday.

Kettle Falls 57, Asotin 21: Mya Edwards scored 19 points and the third-seeded Bulldogs (15-8) eliminated the fifth-seeded Panthers (3-19).

Zarah Johnson added 13 points for Kettle Falls.

Reardan 53, Chewelah 23: Kim Dewey scored 21 points and the third-seeded Indians (14-10) eliminated the fifth-seeded Cougars (3-16).

Madalyn Dewey added 13 points for Reardan, which faces Northwest Christian in a loser-out on Tuesday.

Northwest Christian 61, Upper Columbia Academy 12: Eden Clemmer scored 14 points and the fourth-seeded Crusaders (14-9) eliminated the sixth-seeded Lions (4-14).

Chiara Carey added nine points for Northwest Christian.

Mia Pierce scored all of Upper Columbia Academy’s 12 points.

District 7 1B

Inchelium 61, Odessa 46: Rylee Desautel scored 32 points and the top-seeded Hornets (19-2) defeated the second-seeded Tigers (16-6) in a semifinal at Medical Lake HS.

Inchelium plays Wellpinit in the district title game on Feb. 22.

Kenadie Elder had 10 points for Odessa, which faces ACH in a loser-out on Wednesday.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 56, Selkirk 49: Makenna Oliver scored 18 points and the third-seeded Warriors (8-13) eliminated the fourth-seeded Rangers (10-12).

Kendel Correia, Maddie Murray, and Austyn Kenney added 10 points each for Almira-Coulee/Hartline.

Bree Dawson led Selkirk with 20 points and Nicol Lyons added 13.

Wellpinit 64, Curlew 45: Ashawna Anderson scored 22 points and top-seeded Wellpinit (16-5) beat the second-seeded Cougars (17-6).

Jada Orr added 11 points for Wellpinit.

Korin Baker led Curlew with 27 points.

Curlew faces Northport in a loser-out on Wednesday.

Northport 48, Republic 19: Kylie Corcoran scored 11 points, Isabelle Bair added nine and the third-seeded Mustangs (10-10) eliminated the fourth-seeded Tigers (6-14).

Kayla Tonasket and Kaci Harman led Republic with five points apiece.

Idaho

Post Falls 45, Lake City 40: The visiting third-seeded Trojans (13-10) eliminated the second-seeded Timberwolves (15-8) in the District 1-2 5A second-place game.

Post Falls faces Timberline (20-4) in a State 5A first-round game on Thursday.

Teton 50, Bonners Ferry 29: Teton (19-8) eliminated the Badgers (11-14) in a 3A state play-in game at Fruitland HS.

Teton faces Filer (17-6) in a State 3A first-round game on Thursday.

