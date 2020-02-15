Filip Kral scores go-ahead goal as Spokane Chiefs defeat Tri-City Americans 6-4

From staff reports

KENNEWICK – A trip to the Tri-Cities was just what the Spokane Chiefs needed to get back to their winning ways.

A night after having their six-game winning streak snapped at U.S. Division-leading Portland, the Chiefs defeated the last-place Tri-City Americans 6-4 Saturday at the Toyota Center.

Spokane defenseman Filip Kral scored on a wrist shot from between the top of the faceoff circles midway through the third period to break a 4-4 tie. Adam Beckman added an empty-net goal with 10 seconds remaining.

Beckman, the Western Hockey League’s leading scorer, Eli Zummack and Luke Toporowski each had a goal and two assists for the Chiefs (31-18-4-1), who are in third place in the division. Ty Smith and Leif Mattson also scored for Spokane.

Chiefs goaltender James Porter Jr., a native of Bonners Ferry, made 27 saves to improve to 6-2-0 since being acquired from Kelowna.

Spokane built a 4-1 lead early in the second period before the Americans (16-32-4-1) rallied to tie the score.

Smith opened the scoring 4:27 into the first period and Mattson made it 2-0 on the power play at 11:18. After Tri-City’s Edge Lambert scored with the man advantage, Toporowski tallied a short-handed goal with 59 seconds left in the period to make it 3-1.

Zummack made it 4-1 at 4:54 of the second before the Americans bounced back on goals by Sasha Mutala, Samuel Huo to make it 4-3 after two periods.

Tri-City’s Jadon Joseph tied the score at 3:12 of the third.

Americans goalie Talyn Boyko stopped 28 of 33 shots.

The Chiefs continue their five-game trip Wednesday at Lethbridge.