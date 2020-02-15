District 8 4A girls: Joelnell Momberg paces Mead over Gonzaga Prep in district semifinal

From staff reports

Joelnell Momberg scored 17 points and visiting seventh-seeded Mead (14-7) defeated third-seeded Gonzaga Prep (15-6) 52-36 in a District 8 4A semifinal on Saturday.

The Panthers (14-7) take on Central Valley in the district championship on Friday at the Toyota Center in Kennewick. G-Prep faces University in a loser-out on Tuesday.

Haley Burns added 11 points for Mead, which led 27-14 at intermission.

Demi Howlett led Gonzaga Prep with nine points, while Lakin Gardner and Julia McIntyre added seven apiece.

Central Valley 64, Pasco 56: MJ Bruno scored 17 points and the top-seeded Bears (18-3) beat the visiting fourth-seeded Bulldogs (15-6) in the District 8 4A semifinals.

Michael Pitts added 14 points for Central Valley and Chloe Williams scored 11.

Mya Groce scored 16 points and Taija Mackey had 15 for Pasco, which faces Chiawana in a loser-out on Tuesday.

University 69, Richland 52: Tyler McCliment-Call scored 25 points and the fifth-seeded Titans (11-11) eliminated the visiting eighth-seeded Bombers (8-14).

Training by two at halftime, U-Hi went on a 22-11 run in the third.

Ellie Boni scored 16 points, Katie Christianson had 11 and Jacksen McCliment-Call added 10 for the Titans. Megan Holm led Richland with 14 points and Laura Smith added 13.