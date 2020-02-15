District 8 4A boys: Gonzaga Prep upends No. 3 Chiawana, will meet No. 5 Central Valley in title game

From staff reports

Liam Lloyd scored 29 points, including five 3-pointers and 8 of 9 from the line, and visiting third-seeded Gonzaga Prep (17-5) upended second-seeded Chiawana (20-2) 68-56 in a District 8 4A semifinal on Saturday.

G-Prep, which outscored the Riverhawks in each quarter, plays Central Valley in the all-Greater Spokane League district title game at the Toyota Center in Kennewick on Friday.

Chiawana hosts Mead in a loser-out on Tuesday.

Aiden VonBuchwaldt scored 17 points for Gonzaga Prep while Hodges Flemming added 11.

Jayden Martinez led Chiawana with 19 points and Cooper DeWitt had 14.

Central Valley 84, Walla Walla 77: Carsen Raab came off the bench for 20 points and the top-seeded Bears (19-2) defeated the visiting fourth-seeded Blue Devils (17-4).

Walla Walla hosts Ferris in a loser-out on Tuesday.

Noah Sanders scored 15 points, Jayce Simmons added 12 and Dylan Darling had 11 for CV.

Michael Cornia led five in double figures for Wa-Hi with 26 points.

Mead 87, Hanford 67: Sam Wenkheimer and Jordan Mulder led six in double figures with 14 points apiece and the fifth-seeded Panthers (10-12) eliminated the visiting eighth-seeded Falcons (5-17).

Tyson Rogalette and Josh Allen had 12 points apiece, while Ryan Mount and Zack Reighard added 10 apiece.

Hudson Shupe led Hanford with 19 points.

Ferris 62, Richland 40: Zach Fleming and McCoy Spink scored 11 points apiece and the visiting seventh-seeded Saxons (12-10) eliminated the sixth-seeded Bombers (12-10).

Nathan Hocking added 10 points for Ferris, which used a 23-7 third-quarter run to pull away.

Kaden Bradshaw led Richland with 18 points.