College baseball: Cal State Bakersfield walks off with 3-2 win against WSU
UPDATED: Sat., Feb. 15, 2020
Eric Charles’ ninth-inning single drove in Will Picketts with the winning run, and Cal State Bakersfield secured a 3-2 nonconference win over Washington State in a college baseball game Saturday in Bakersfield, California.
The Cougars knotted the score at 2-2 in the top of the ninth. RJ Lan singled on a 3-2 pitch with two out to drive in Garrett Gouldsmith with the tying run.
Justin Van De Brake knocked in Tyler Lasch to give the Cougars (1-1) a 1-0 lead in the third.
Whitworth 2, Lewis and Clark 0: Connor Johnson drove in Jarred Yara with a run-scoring sacrifice fly, and Caleb Morton scored on a wild pitch for Whitworth (1-1) in Milwaukie, Oregon.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.