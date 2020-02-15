College baseball: Cal State Bakersfield walks off with 3-2 win against WSU

From staff reports

Eric Charles’ ninth-inning single drove in Will Picketts with the winning run, and Cal State Bakersfield secured a 3-2 nonconference win over Washington State in a college baseball game Saturday in Bakersfield, California.

The Cougars knotted the score at 2-2 in the top of the ninth. RJ Lan singled on a 3-2 pitch with two out to drive in Garrett Gouldsmith with the tying run.

Justin Van De Brake knocked in Tyler Lasch to give the Cougars (1-1) a 1-0 lead in the third.

Whitworth 2, Lewis and Clark 0: Connor Johnson drove in Jarred Yara with a run-scoring sacrifice fly, and Caleb Morton scored on a wild pitch for Whitworth (1-1) in Milwaukie, Oregon.