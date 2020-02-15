Boys district basketball: Blaine Vasicek paces West Valley over Pullman in 2A semifinal

From staff reports

District 7 2A

West Valley 64, Pullman 56: Blaine Vasicek scored 19 points to lead the fourth-seeded Eagles (10-11) over the second-seeded Greyhounds (11-10) in a semifinal at University HS.

Jayce Pakootas added 12 points for West Valley. Ethan Kramer scored 16 points to lead Pullman.

West Valley faces top-seeded Clarkston (15-5) in the district title game on Wednesday.

District 7 2B

Kettle Falls 57, Reardan 50: Matthew Thompson scored 22 points and the second-seeded Bulldogs (14-8) eliminated the fourth-seeded Indians (12-10) in a District 7 2B loser-out game at West Valley HS on Saturday.

Cade McKern added 18 points for Kettle Falls. Zane Perleberg led Reardan with 19 points and Cody Sprecher added 13.

Kettle Falls faces Davenport in a loser-out on Tuesday.

Davenport 54, Asotin 44: AJ Floyd scored 17 points and the fourth-seeded Gorillas (9-14) eliminated the sixth-seeded Panthers (4-18) in a District 7 2B loser-out game on Saturday.

Noah Renzelman led Asotin with 19 points.

Tekoa-Rosalia 59, Chewelah 52: Anthony Gehring scored 26 points and the visiting fifth-seeded Timberwolves (9-13) eliminated the third-seeded Cougars (11-12). Riley McLain added 12 points for Tekoa-Rosalia. Jaron Baldwin led Chewelah with 26 points.

T-R faces Northwest Christian in a loser-out on Tuesday.

Northwest Christian 54, Wilbur-Creston 51: Micah Littleton scored 24 points and the visiting sixth-seeded Crusaders (3-19) eliminated the fifth-seeded Wildcats (13-10).

Aidan Tibbetts and Mac Young added nine points apiece for Northwest Christian.

Kasen Bodeau led Wilbur-Creston with 18 points and Brayden Seylor scored 14.

District 7 1B

Selkirk 47, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 44: Ryan Zimmerman scored 16 points and the top-seeded Rangers (15-7) beat the second-seeded Warriors (13-8) in the District 7 1B semifinals at Medical Lake on Saturday. Zech Curran added 15 points for Selkirk. Grady Murray led Almira-Coulee/Hartline with 12 points.

Selkirk advances to the district title game against Odessa on Feb. 22.

ACH plays in a loser-out on Wednesday

Valley Christian 62, Inchelium 27: Sam Reese scored 17 points and pulled down 10 rebounds and the fourth-seeded Panthers (8-11) eliminated the third-seeded Hornets (9-12).

Blake Sturgis added 13 points and 16 rebounds for VC, while Dawson Blew scored 13 points. Payton Boyd led Inchelium with 10 points.

VC faces Cusick in a loser-out on Wednesday.

District 9 1B

Garfield-Palouse 54, Pomeroy 33: Austin Jones scored 19 points and the top-seeded Vikings (16-5) beat the visiting fourth-seeded Pirates (6-15) in a semifinal.

Gar-Pal plays Oakesdale in the district title game on Friday at Walla Walla CC.

Jacob Anderson added 13 points and 10 rebounds for Gar-Pal. Evan Bartels led Pomeroy with 15 points.

Oakesdale 60, Prescott 55: Matthew Hockett scored 11 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter and the second-seeded Nighthawks (17-4) beat the visiting third-seeded Tigers (13-7) in the other semi.

Kit Hockett added 13 points for Oakesdale, which went 15 of 19 from line in the fourth quarter. Omar Velazco led Prescott with 17 points.

Prescott faces Pomeroy in a loser-out game on Friday.