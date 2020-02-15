Area Sports Menu for Sunday, February 16

Baseball

College: Nonconference: Washington State at Cal State Bakersfield, noon. Sanderson Ford College Baseball Classic in Surprise, Arizona: Gonzaga vs. Oregon State, 1 p.m.

Basketball

College women: Pac-12: Washington State at Arizona, Washington at Arizona State, both 11 a.m.

Hockey

KIJHL: Spokane at Kimberley, 1 p.m.

Swimming

College: Whitworth at Northwest Conference Championships in Federal Way, Washington, 10 a.m.

Tennis

College men: Nonconference: George Fox at Idaho, 9 a.m.

College women: Nonconference: Gonzaga vs. Xavier at East Lansing, Michigan, 7 p.m. Big Sky: Idaho State at Idaho, 5 p.m.

Wrestling

College: North Idaho at NJCAA West District National Qualifier in Coos Bay, Oregon, 9 a.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Dog racing, 9 a.m.; horse racing, 9. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9 a.m.