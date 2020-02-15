Area college basketball: Wenatchee Valley’s late 3 sinks CC Spokane

From staff reports

Chance Michels’ 3-pointer with 3 seconds left lifted Wenatchee Valley to a 78-76 win over CC Spokane in a Northwest Athletic Conference men’s basketball game at Spokane Falls Community College on Saturday.

Garrett White and Jaron Williams scored 16 and 15 points, respectively, for CCS (22-5, 12-2 NWAC).

North Idaho 119, Blue Mountain 77: Jaden Dewar scored 26 points, Nate Pryor had 24 and Christian Guess 21 to spur the Cardinals’ rout in Pendleton, Oregon. Emmitt Taylor III added 17 points for NIC (25-1, 13-0).

Women’s basketball

Wenatchee Valley 75, CC Spokane 57: Natalie Andreas scored 20 points to lead the Knights (19-7, 10-3) to the win.

Faith Adams scored 15 points, and Tori Ivins and Katlyn Ostrowski each tallied 14 for the Sasquatch (11-12, 4-10).

North Idaho 82, Blue Mountain 53: Halle Eborall’s 16 points led the Cardinals (14-10, 8-5).