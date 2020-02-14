WSU baseball: Cougars score three in ninth to down Cal State Bakersfield

From staff reports

Garrett Gouldsmith’s two-out single in the top of the ninth inning plated Kyla Monzardo with the go-ahead run, and Washington State pulled away late for a 5-2 season-opening win over Cal State Bakersfield in a baseball game Friday in Bakersfield, California.

Monzardo’s double to lead off the ninth was just the Cougars’ second hit of the game. Jack Smith walked to put runners on first and second, but the next two batters struck out before Gouldsmith’s at-bat. Jake Meyer added a single two batters later to drive in Smith and Gouldsmith for the three-run margin.

Smith’s two-run double in the third inning gave WSU a 2-1 lead.

Zane Mills struck out eight in 4 1/3 innings of relief to earn the win for the Cougars. Owen Leonard pitched the ninth for the save.