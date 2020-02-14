SWX Home
Women’s college basketball: Arizona State hangs on late to sink WSU

UPDATED: Fri., Feb. 14, 2020

Reili Richardson made a pair of free throws with 3 seconds left to seal the win, and Arizona State escaped with a 62-59 win over Washington State in a Pac-12 Conference women’s basketball game Friday at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona.

Borislava Hristova, who led all scorers with 24 points, missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer for WSU (11-13, 4-8). Her layup with 4 seconds left pulled WSU within 60-59.

The Cougars trailed 29-22 at halftime but battled back to take a 39-38 lead into the fourth quarter. Ula Motuga’s 3-pointer for WSU tied the game at 50-50 with 3:20 left, but Richardson made consecutive shots from beyond the arc to give the Sun Devils the lead for good.

Chanelle Molina scored 13 points and had six assists for the Cougs, who play at Arizona on Sunday at 11 a.m.

