Women’s basketball: Pacific beats Whitworth in conference showdown
Fri., Feb. 14, 2020
Camy Aguinaldo’s game-high 23 points carried visiting Pacific to a 78-67 victory over Whitworth in a Northwest Conference women’s basketball game at the Whitworth Fieldhouse on Friday.
Quincy McDeid scored 21 points for the Pirates (12-10, 5-8 NWC), and Sydney Abbott and Courtney Gray contributed with 15 apiece. Megan Dorney added 10 points and 15 rebounds for Whitworth.
Courtney Carolan had 15 points for Pacific (15-7, 9-4), which led 41-30 at halftime.
The Pirates host George Fox today at 4.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.
You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com