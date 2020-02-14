Women’s basketball: Pacific beats Whitworth in conference showdown

From staff reports

Camy Aguinaldo’s game-high 23 points carried visiting Pacific to a 78-67 victory over Whitworth in a Northwest Conference women’s basketball game at the Whitworth Fieldhouse on Friday.

Quincy McDeid scored 21 points for the Pirates (12-10, 5-8 NWC), and Sydney Abbott and Courtney Gray contributed with 15 apiece. Megan Dorney added 10 points and 15 rebounds for Whitworth.

Courtney Carolan had 15 points for Pacific (15-7, 9-4), which led 41-30 at halftime.

The Pirates host George Fox today at 4.