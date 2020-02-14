Area Sports Menu for Saturday, February 15

Baseball

College: Nonconference: Whitworth vs. Lewis & Clark in Milwaukee, Oregon, 3 p.m.; Washington State at Cal State Bakersfield, 1 p.m.; Whitworth vs. Willamette in Ridgefield, 2. Sanderson Ford College Baseball Classic in Surprise, Arizona: Gonzaga vs. Oregon State, 2 p.m.

Basketball

College men: Pac-12: Washington State at USC, 5 p.m.; Washington at UCLA, 7. WCC: Gonzaga at Pepperdine, 7 p.m. Big Sky: Eastern Washington at Portland State, 7:05 p.m. NWC: George Fox at Whitworth, 6 p.m. NWAC: Wenatchee Valley vs. CC Spokane at Spokane Falls CC, North Idaho at Blue Mountain, both 4 p.m.

College women: WCC: Santa Clara at Gonzaga, 2 p.m. Big Sky: Portland State at Eastern Washington, 2:05 p.m. NWC: George Fox at Whitworth, 4 p.m. NWAC: Wenatchee Valley vs. CC Spokane at Spokane Falls CC, North Idaho at Blue Mountain, both 2 p.m.

High school boys: District 8 4A: Ferris at Richland, 6 p.m.; Walla Walla at Central Valley, Gonzaga Prep at Chiawana, Hanford at Mead, all 7. District 7 2A at University: West Valley vs. Pullman, 6:30 p.m. District 7 2B: Northwest Christian at Wilbur-Creston, 2 p.m.; Reardan vs. Kettle Falls at West Valley HS, 3:30; Tekoa-Rosalia at Chewelah, 5; Asotin vs. Davenport at West Valley HS, 6:30. District 7 1B at Medical Lake HS: Valley Christian vs. Inchelium, 2 p.m.; Almira/Coulee-Hartline vs. Selkirk, Cusick vs. Odessa, both 3:45, Republic vs. Wellpinit, 5:30. District 9 1B: Pomeroy at Garfield-Palouse, Prescott at Oakesdale, both 6 p.m. Nonleague: Lewiston at Lakeland, 5 p.m.

High school girls: District 8 4A: Richland at University, 2 p.m.; Pasco at Central Valley, Mead at Gonzaga Prep, both 5. Idaho 5A State play-in: Post Falls at Lake City, 3 p.m. Idaho State 3A play-in at Fruitland HS: Bonners Ferry vs. Teton, 1 p.m. District 7 2A at University HS: East Valley vs. Clarkston, 5 p.m. District 7 2B at West Valley HS: Chewelah vs. Reardan, 2 p.m.; Wilbur-Creston at St. George’s, 3:30; Asotin vs. Kettle Falls, 5; Upper Columbia Academy vs. Northwest Christian, 6:30. District 7 1B at Medical Lake HS: Selkirk vs. Almira/Coulee-Hartline, 2 p.m.; Odessa vs. Inchelium, 3:45; Curlew vs. Wellpinit, Republic vs. Northport, both 7:15.

Hockey

WHL: Spokane at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m. KIJHL: Spokane at Golden, 6:30 p.m.

Swimming

College: Whitworth at Northwest Conference Championships in Federal Way, Washington, 10 a.m.

Tennis

College women: Nonconference: Gonzaga at Michigan State, noon. Big Sky: Idaho State at Eastern Washington, 10 a.m.

Track and field, indoor

College: Washington State at Don Kirby Elite in Albuquerque, New Mexico; Washington State, Gonzaga at Husky Classic; Eastern Washington, Idaho, Whitworth, CC Spokane at Bronco Challenge in Nampa, Idaho, 9 a.m.; Idaho at Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Wrestling

High school: Region IV 4A at Mead HS, Region IV 3A at Rogers HS, Region IV 2A at East Valley HS, Region IV 1A at Deer Park HS, Region III 2B/1B at Reardan HS, all 10 a.m.

