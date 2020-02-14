Spokane Chiefs’ six-game winning streak ends with 4-1 loss in Portland

From staff reports

PORTLAND – The Spokane Chiefs’ season-high, six-game winning streak came to an end Friday night.

Seth Jarvis had two goals and an assist as the U.S. Division-leading Portland Winterhawks defeated visiting Spokane 4-1 at the Moda Center in Portland.

Jack O’Brien and Jonas Brondberg also tallied for Portland and goaltender Joel Hofer made 32 saves.

Jack Finley scored the lone goal for the Chiefs (30-18-4-1) at 3:14 of the second period after Portland (38-8-3-4) had taken a 2-0 lead. Finley finished off a 2-on-1 break with linemate Adam Beckman, the Western Hockey League’s leading scorer, who recorded an assist for the eighth consecutive game.

Chiefs goalie Lukas Parik stopped 33 of 37 shots.

The Chiefs dropped to 2-5-0 against Portland this season, with one more regular-season game scheduled March 13 in Spokane.

The Chiefs, who are in third place in the division, continue their five-game trip Saturday night at last-place Tri-City.