WCC roundup: Jimbo Lull leads San Francisco past Santa Clara

Associated Press

Jimbo Lull recorded 16 points and 14 rebounds as San Francisco topped Santa Clara 70-61 on Thursday night in Santa Clara, California.

Charles Minlend added 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Dons. Jamaree Bouyea had 17 points and seven assists for San Francisco (17-10, 6-6 West Coast Conference).

Jaden Bediako had 14 points for the Broncos (18-8, 5-6).

Pacific 75, Portland 55: Jahlil Tripp scored 18 points with 12 rebounds and the Tigers (20-8, 8-4) pulled away from the Pilots (9-18, 1-11) in Stockton, California.

Broc Finstuen scored 13 for Pacific, and Pierre Crockrell II scored 10 points with 10 assists.

JoJo Walker led Portland with 20 points. Portland has lost 10 straight.

BYU 77, LMU 54: Alex Barcello sank six 3-pointers for 18 points, and the Cougars (20-7, 9-3) beat the Lions (8-17, 2-9) in Los Angeles.

TJ Haws added 17 points for BYU, which shot 18 of 40 on 3s.

Eli Scott led LMU with 18 points.

Pepperdine 72, San Diego 69: Colbey Ross sank the winning 3-pointer at the buzzer, and the Waves (14-12, 7-5) rallied to defeat the Toreros (9-18, 2-10) in Malibu, California.

Ross led Pepperdine with 21 points and eight assists.

Braun Hartfield had 26 points for USD.