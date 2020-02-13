Prep wrestling: Regional tournaments have home flavor for area teams

Winter storms knocked out many of the 2019 state-qualifying tournaments hosted throughout western and central Washington, forcing the Mat Classic to expand.

The roads are clearer this weekend, and teams from the wrestling-rich Spokane area will have the advantage of competing for state berths in their backyard.

Mead (4A), Rogers (3A), East Valley (2A), Deer Park (1A) and Reardan (B) are each hosting Region 4 tournaments in their respective classifications before next week’s state tournament in Tacoma.

The top four wrestlers in each weight class advance to state.

The Region 4 girls tournament is in Othello, where the top four finishers in each weight class also advance to Mat Classic.

4A: Greater Spokane League power Mead will host many of the state’s best on Friday and Saturday, including defending state champion and top-ranked Chiawana, Moses Lake and Union – which are both ranked fourth – and No. 6 Pasco.

The 16-team tournament features squads from the GSL, Mid-Columbia Conference and Greater St. Helens League.

Mead, ranked No. 7 in the latest Washington Wrestling Report after cruising to a district title last week, is led by top-ranked Chase Randall in the 126-pound weight class.

Defending state champion Braxton Mikesell (285) leads Central Valley.

3A: Defending state champion and top-ranked Mt. Spokane will make the short drive south on Saturday to Rogers, which hosts 16 teams from District 3 and 8, including third-ranked Kamiakin and No. 7 Yelm.

Mt. Spokane and Kamiakin rolled to district tournament titles last week and feature several wrestlers who figure to challenge for state titles, including the Wildcats’ top-ranked Jarret Sharp (113) and Ky Haney (145).

North Central also features two of the state’s best in defending champion Kenndyl Mobley (126) and top-ranked Steven Zaragoza (106). Shadle Park is paced by top-ranked Zach Lopez (120).

2A: Prohibitive state favorite and defending state champion Toppenish is headed on Saturday to Spokane Valley, where East Valley hosts a 15-team tournament with teams from the Great Northern League and Central Washington Athletic Conference.

Toppenish, which has won three of the last four state titles, has 10 wrestlers ranked in the top five of their respective weight groups. Fourth-ranked Othello is also in the tournament.

GNL champion and sixth-ranked Cheney will test its mettle against those top-tier teams. Third-ranked Blake Seubert (160) leads the Blackhawks.

1A: Northeast A League champion Deer Park hosts the 15-team Region 4 tournament on Saturday, which features teams from the NEA and Caribou Trail League.

Deer Park, district champion Lakeside, Medical Lake and defending state champion Colville have all been ranked in the top 10 this season.

Local defending state champions in this tournament include Deer Park’s Nathan Gregory (120) and Colville’s Rueben Seeman (132). Medical Lake’s Ethan Davis (170) won state in 2018.

2B/1B: Third-ranked Reardan hosts some of the state’s best teams Saturday at the 18-team Region 3 tournament – many from this region.

No. 2 Liberty and and No. 4 Chewelah boast plenty of talent, including defending state champions Charlie Harrington (Liberty, 285) and Kaden Krouse (Chewelah, 170).

The host Indians have state title contenders in top-ranked Rylan Anderson (152), second-ranked Ethan Hull (120) and Kobe Martinez (195).

Girls: The Region 4 tournament in Othello on Friday and Saturday is thin on highly ranked local individuals and teams.

Shadle Park’s Alicia Stewart, who placed second at last year, is ranked fifth in the 130-pound division.

Newport’s Sierra Mason is ranked fourth at 170, and Mead’s Kelsey Louen is seventh at 115.