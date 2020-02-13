Nick Rakocevic, Jonah Mathews rally USC past Washington

By Joe Reedy Associated Press

LOS ANGELES – Nick Rakocevic scored 19 points, Jonah Mathews added 16 and Southern California snapped a three-game losing streak as it rallied for a 62-56 victory over Washington on Thursday night.

The Trojans (18-7, 7-5 Pac-12) trailed 30-25 at halftime and were down 42-35 midway through the second half before going on a 16-4 run to take control. Mathews scored eight points during the run, and Rakocevic added four.

USC scored the first seven points during the run and held Washington scoreless for 7:10.

Jaden McDaniels led Washington (12-13, 2-10) with his third double-double of the season, 19 points and 12 rebounds, while Isaiah Stewart had 13 points and 11 rebounds for his 10th double-double. The Huskies have dropped nine of their last 10.

USC was missing freshman Onyeka Okongwu, who is in concussion protocol. The 6-foot-9 freshman is eighth in the Pac-12 in scoring and tied for third in rebounding.

After going 34 of 82 on 3-pointers during a three-game stretch in late January and early February, the Huskies are 15 of 55 from beyond the arc in their last two, including 8 of 30 against USC.